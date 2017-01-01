Ekaterini Karanika

Project info

Since many years I am intrigued and attracted by China's old and rich culture. I love the people, the spirit, the atmosphere, the food, the language (I started learning Chinese a few years ago). I spent long periods in China's cities at different seasons and years.

In China everything exists in a continuous process of harmonization of old and new, of tradition and innovation.

Chinese people are fascinated by the color red because of its rich meaning in Chinese history and culture. Its powerful presence can be found everywhere from the flag to the clothes and decorations.

For Chinese people it corresponds to the element of fire and symbolizes good fortune and joy. It is expansive, blooming, dynamic and enthusiastic. It is the color of celebrations, festivals and weddings. it protects from evil spirits. It brings fame, happiness, harmony, prosperity, peace, vitality, long life, recognition and creativity.