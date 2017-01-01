Isis Ascobereta

Project info

The idea of this photo series came up to me during my travel to Porticcio in Corsica. For the past two years, I have been staying in the same house every time I went to Porticcio, so I am familiar with its architecture, its colors and its shapes. Or that is what I thought.

The architecture of this house is simple and pure. Some touch of color on a wall. Some green plants here and there. This apparent simplicity is magnified by the sunlight and by the different blue tones of the sky. The morning and afternoon sunlight created ephemeral shadows and lines complexity, which allowed me to discover new symmetrical compositions.

The study of this house plays with the notion of dimension, using refined lines as the primary elements of architecture.