Yelena Zhavoronkova

Project info

Living in Northern California for 25 years I was not aware of harsh climate of beautiful Lake County until recently. It is an amazing place with stunning landscapes, very hot summers and quite cold winters. Not many regular California plants could survive and prosper there. There is only a couple of native trees proven to be right for the area, and the grasses are very strong and adoptive. To continue the genome process in these extreme circumstances, nature has developed it’s special way to do so by creating the strong vessels to save the seeds of the future generations and hold them until the conditions are right to spread them around. These vessels – cones, pods, acorns – have an extremely powerful presence and contain an immense beauty, which drawn me to start the GRANA series and celebrate the beauty of the nature.