Cara Louwman

Project info

My series of photo montages is about moods. Emotional states reproduced by different layers of photographs. Moods are complex, which I have expressed by combining photographs shot by me at different places in the world. The photos stand for the moods: loneliness, inner peace, happiness and escape. In the photo collages you will also find emotional states like rootedness, animated desolation, inevitability to our artificiality, frangibility.

I have also made this series as real 3D collages, where I have cut the photographs and clued it together in different layers. Between the layers, I have placed foam board to create more depth.