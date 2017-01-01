Rasmus Degnbol

Project info

In my childhood we spent most of free time at my grandmother's house on the coastline of Western Denmark. When I was 12 we moved from the area, my grandmother sold the house and my trips to this area started to be fewer and fewer as my teenage years went into adulthood. I kept going back for small day-trips, but in recent years I've grown more and more interested in returning, for longer trips, to this place which I once called home to document the places and feelings I recall of the vast, rough and remote coast at North Sea of Denmark (Vesterhavet).

I started this project in 2014, the place id' always looked back as my home, was no longer that. All my friends have, like myself, moved from the area - so returning home, no longer feels like home, but feels very remote and lonely.