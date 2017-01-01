David Goldstein

Project info

Is it possible to describe a society by portraiting its people?

This is the aim of this project on the israelian society. Shooting portraits is much more than capturing faces. Faces are the reflection of the society, the reflection of our hopes and dreams, expectations and disappointments.

The youth who wants to live in peace and enjoy the moment, the new immigrant who struggles to make a living, the little girl full of dreams, the religious one who follow the path of God...