Rohina Hoffman

This series, Hair Stories, is looking at the psychology of women's hair through interviews and portraiture. Women of diverse ages and backgrounds are represented in this series. Hair is a language, and is both public and private. Hair is a construct and can be a reflection of our identity, femininity, personality, our innermost feelings of self-doubt, aging, vanity, self-esteem, but it also has deep sociological roots. It can be indicative of a certain religious or political belief system. It can also change.