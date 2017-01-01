Petra Jaenicke

Project info

The merged photos discover myself in a series of self-portraits witch captures the surreal poetry of reality. That is why the beings which I represent here seem to float in an atmosphere of fantasy and strangeness. These portraits show me as in a dream and wave together notions of female identity and evidence of everyday live. So – while working - I tried to follow personal paths, as well as wanderings and dreams and I need to feel what I photograph.

I shooted the portraits with the self-timer of my camera and then I merged it with other images. With this technique, I could control the process of creating the new single frame. I am always interested in creativity and pushing my artwork further.