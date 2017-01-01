Project info

Hundreds of refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan were stuck in the middle of Serbian capitol Belgrade under extremely poor conditions while waiting to cross the Hungarian border somehow.

They found shelter in abandoned warehouses close to the railroad station. Aid agencies provide them with blankets, wood and food once a day. But with temperatures under minus zero degree they burn everything they can find to keep them warm. The sanitary situation is very bad, so they have to wash themselves with cold water or try to heat it up in barrels. Under estimated 300 migrants still waiting to move on are kids just at the age of 8 or 12 years old. Most of them want to travel to France or Belgium.