Natalie Christensen

Project info

This body of work is an exploration of the meditation technique called "active imagination," developed by Carl Jung. The process involves translating the contents of one’s unconscious into images or stories. Jung linked active imagination with alchemy, as both strive for wholeness from fragments. This technique can bridge the personal unconscious with the Collective Unconscious—structures of the unconscious mind which are shared among all humans. These images are a personal examination of symbols, inviting the viewer to consider loss, secrets, loneliness, self-doubt, and woundedness.