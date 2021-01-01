This award-winning work features luscious black-and-white images deftly woven with light, shadows, visual echoes and an abundance of intertwining natural textures — a nearly wordless story about a retreat to wild nature in search of balance, peace and connection.

In March of 2020 I moved onto my partner’s remote ranch in Montana. A three-time U.S. Army combat veteran, he returned home to his 4th-generation family ranch a few years earlier to search for balance and peace battling the harsh, unpredictable forces of nature, while maintaining his love of the earth and its creatures. The ranch is situated in a grizzly corridor, where wolves and mountain lions also roam. I am here now too, making images of comfort while searching for myself in a land that is not about me.
– Lauren Grabelle