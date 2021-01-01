The Last Man

Luscious black-and-white images create a nearly wordless story about an ex-soldier’s retreat to wild nature in search of balance, peace and connection.

This award-winning work features luscious black-and-white images deftly woven with light, shadows, visual echoes and an abundance of intertwining natural textures — a nearly wordless story about a retreat to wild nature in search of balance, peace and connection. In March of 2020 I moved onto my partner’s remote ranch in Montana. A three-time U.S. Army combat veteran, he returned home to his 4th-generation family ranch a few years earlier to search for balance and peace battling the harsh, unpredictable forces of nature, while maintaining his love of the earth and its creatures. The ranch is situated in a grizzly corridor, where wolves and mountain lions also roam. I am here now too, making images of comfort while searching for myself in a land that is not about me.

– Lauren Grabelle

About Lauren Grabelle

Lauren’s photography falls in the matrix where fine art and documentary meet, where she can tell truths about our relationships to other people, animals, nature, and ourselves. Her work has been been exhibited at Blue Sky Gallery, Candela Gallery, Colorado Photographic Art Center, Gulf Photo Plus in Dubai, and has been published in Harper’s, the Virginia Quarterly Review, The New York Times, Society Magazine, China’s Photographer’s Companion, and American Photography 10, 17, and 36, among others.