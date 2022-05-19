The fine art market is booming these days, with all-time high prices for American artists making the headlines around the world last week. What about photography? You can see for yourself what’s going on in the fine art photography market when the Association of International Art Photography Dealers (AIPAD) hosts the 41st edition of The Photography Show, May 20-22, at Center415 in New York City.

49 of the world’s leading galleries will be presenting a range of work, including contemporary, modern, 19th century, hybrid photo-based art, video and new media. Always inspirational.



Here’s a brief preview of some of the work that will be on show.



The Photography Show by AIPAD

May 20-22, 2022

Opening Preview: May 19, 2022

Center415 | New York City

And if you’re in town for this show, don’t miss the extensive group exhibition by LensCulture happening concurrently at Caelum Gallery in Chelsea. Hope to see you there!





