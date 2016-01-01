This series of photographs explores the future of humanity, from the effects of climate change, to changes in the qualities of mankind (robots, androids, supercomputers?), to mass migrations and war.

Regardless of what comes next, experts agree that in the coming decades, we are going to face huge challenges. Indeed, we will likely face the question of our very survival.

This project, separated into eight chapters, explores the efforts of science to meet these challenges while also seeking out the men and women tasked with handling our future.

—Alberto Giuliani

Editors’ Note: This project was recognized by the jury of the LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016—don’t miss the work from all 50 of these outstanding, international talents! Giuliani will finish his project in the coming months with two more “chapters.” His aim is to make a book out of the work.

