These photographs are lumen prints from a larger, ongoing series Lumen Notebook. They are all sun-prints or ‘photograms’, made from a wide assortment of black and white photo papers.

This work employs three field guides (Canadian Birds, Ferns and Wildflowers) that belonged to my mother. I mark/expose the photographic paper, making one mark per quadrant or half, with an edge of the respective Field Guide book. Each photograph references an endangered or disappearing species (bird, fern, wildflower).

I have been making the work in nature, at different residencies, and my family’s Canadian cabin, where the birds and ferns and wildflowers abound. Each image is a personal meditation, as each paper shifts color, slowly or quickly, darkening, in the variegated light of the sun.

—Amanda Marchand

