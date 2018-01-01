Hydroessa is the ancient name of Tinos, a Greek island located in the Aegean Sea famous for its natural, geological environment and its strong theological traditions.

While visiting Tinos, I was in a period of deep grief and mourning, and I felt the urge to depict the otherworldly atmosphere of the island and the impression it made on me.

Traveling around the island with only the sea as the limitation to my wanderings, I visited as many of the villages and natural landmarks as I could reach. Starting from the very first day on the island, I felt the strong presence of the metamorphic marble that surrounded me. Metamorphic rocks are created when existing rock types change their form and composition. Marble is an example of a metamorphic rock, and Tinos is covered in marble.

While I was in Tinos, I started noticing optical patterns all around me—on the rocks next to the sea, on the water itself, and in the shape of plants and fabrics. Each of these dissimilar materials reminded me of marble. It was like everything on that island was connected with the metamorphic rock; even some portraits of people I shot had a similar aura.