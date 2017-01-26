Today, the media exhibits a single-minded focus on showing young, perfect people in love. We're used to this image of youthful sexuality and intimacy. But for me, older people are beautiful as well—and they also have an intimate life that should be shown.

Thus, "Old Love" is a project about intimate moments shared between older people. To produce this series, I created six stories of intimacy between six older couples, all staged and stylized. I photographed my models in original 1960s houses, as a nod to and revival of the sexual freedoms from that era. It is thanks to these past efforts that today's young people can enjoy such care-free love.

—Annabel Oosteweeghel



An upcoming exhibition of "Old Love" is planned from January 26, 2017 at the WTC Art Gallery in The Hague.