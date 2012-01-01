We’re delighted that Jacob Aue Sobol is on the jury for the LensCulture Black & White Photography Awards 2021. He is one of our very favorite artists working in B&W today. We look back at this video interview from 2012 to see and hear so much that inspires us about his approach to making photographs, evoking feelings and telling stories. Enjoy!

Magnum photographer Jacob Aue Sobol made a trek from Moscow to Ulan Bator to Beijing in one month — often making more than 1,000 photographs each day for 28 days straight.

In this short video, he talks about making intimate photographs with strangers in different cultures, and his non-narrative approach to photography and editing. The video includes more than 30 of his favorite photographs from that trip.

—LensCulture