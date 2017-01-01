It’s impossible to remember everything. The failure to recall the majority of our lives can result in a hazy collection of past experiences: our internal hard drive is overloaded with daily information where only a fraction gets replayed. Photographs have now become our back-up method. They help us to piece together and edit our version of reality.

The photos for this project are made up of daily snapshots I took during my time living abroad in Japan, a place where I still live—but am on the verge of leaving. After 4 years, it’s hard to distill a focused view of what I have seen and done; the inherent result is only a selective reminder. Photos are the only way to jog my memory.

This—combined with living in this new age of the internet and constant information—made me feel as if we are running out of space to remember. This anxiety affects most people, I think, and it was the starting point for my project.

—Jacob Burge

If you’re interested in seeing more work like this, we’d recommend the following previous features: Not Seeing is a Flower, a series that looks at Japan’s modern beauty while exploring its lasting influence on Western art; Lowlands, a photographer’s visual (and auditory) exploration of the Arctic; and Nobody Important, No One Else, a poetic project on growing up, moving on, and grappling with change.