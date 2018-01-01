Elsa. Elsa Morales, a Cuban woman now known by the Muslim name of Fatima, seen in her bedroom, with a Jesus Christ image in the background. Elsa is the only Muslim member of her family. © Joan Alvado

Hassan. Hassan Abdul Gafur, known before as Ernesto Silveira Cabrera, was one of the very first individuals who converted to Islam in Cuba. Hassan is blind. He is 73 years old, and he converted to Islam in 1994, due to the influence of a foreign ambassador. © Joan Alvado

Ismail © Joan Alvado

José Martí. A sculpture of José Martí staged as a shrine is seen in the streets of Havana. Representations of José Martí and several other patriotic icons are omnipresent in Cuba, but today, the country faces many simultaneous changes and the future of the Revolution seems uncertain. © Joan Alvado

Ahmed. Ahmed Agüero, 45 years old, prays in the so-called mosque of Camagüey, a very humble construction that many Muslims in Havana don’t recognize as a mosque. The mosque was built in 2001 with the help of a wide community of Camagüey neighbors. © Joan Alvado

Lázara. Lázara Molina, 53 years old, lives with with two of her children in the Alamar quarter of Havana. Lázara was Christian before and converted to Islam two years ago. Lázara used to work as a teacher, but now she has undergone an operation which temporarily affected her vision. © Joan Alvado

Christmas. The decoration in a home shows a mixture of a Christmas tree and an Islamic flag. Most of the Cuban Muslims have been Christians previously, or need to cohabit with Christian relatives. © Joan Alvado

Lenin. The Monument to Lenin, located on a hill in the Regla neighborhood in Havana, includes human figures that pay homage to the Soviet leader. © Joan Alvado

Duyanah. Abu Duyanah Ali, born in Havana, is the founder of the Cuban Association for the Study of Islam. Duyanah is one of the main spiritual leaders of the new Cuban Muslim community. © Joan Alvado

Mohammed Ali. Muhammad Ali is 71 years old, but he still attends weekly yoga classes in El Vedado. Yoga allows Muhammad to keep fit while also strengthening his spirituality. Muhammad became Muslim 20 years ago. A very small number of Cuban individuals converted to Islam the early 1990s. In recent years, the number of Muslims in Cuba has increased significantly. © Joan Alvado