Western Mongolia is an exposed, Mars-like wilderness for three months of the year and an icy landscape for the other nine. Yet the native Kazakhs and Mongols share a way of life in harmony with—and at the whim of—nature’s every gesture. They are a community of outsiders, both physically and in a globalized context. Their culture has not (yet) been irrevocably marked by modernization.

“The Outsider” is a photographic record of my personal journeys through Mongolia in 2014 and 2015. A need for space, providence and traditional living led me to pick out a dot on a map and travel there with no subsequent plan.

It can be a transformative experience to refrain from filling up a space with what we know and want; instead, I embraced what was actually around me. These photographs are simply an extension and record of the relationships I formed in that place while I was there.

—John Feely



Editors’ Note: This project was recognized by the jury of the LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016—don’t miss the work from all 50 of these outstanding, international talents!



If you enjoyed this article, you might also like one of these previous features: The Good Earth, sweeping images of the Mongolian landscape; Mongolia—Intimate Portrait of a Far-Off Land, a 15-year long (and counting) portrait of the country; and Mongolian Disco, an series on the impact of a rapidly growing economy on the traditional Mongolian lifestyle.