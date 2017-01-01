I photographed this series during a two-month-long artist residency in Dale, Norway, in July and August 2014.

My main interest in photography is the relation between the man-made environment and nature. I explore how these environments influence one another in terms of culture/cultivation and social aspects. In my eyes, it is both fascinating and entertaining how humans make themselves at home within this world.

In my pictures, I want to leave space—literally and figuratively—for personal associations. The images should invite the viewer to connect them with their own memories.

The motives I choose are often ambivalent, likable and strange all at the same time. I think many of my photographs have that ambivalence. Whether the viewer finds them comforting or eerie depends on the viewer’s mood or their story. I framed my photographs differently than before; the Norway series reflects the restlessness and disorientation that I feel in my life, influenced by my environment and current affairs. In Norway, I thought a lot about the interplay of fear and hope.

My work process always starts with research on site. After documenting my first impressions and ideas with di­gital photographs, polaroids and notes, I then decide on the motives and topics that interest me the most. During that process, I develop a story. The medium I choose for my photography is a large format camera on 4x5 film. I want each picture to reflect the essential essence of its content. These photographs are the opposite of snapshots.

—Juliane Eirich

