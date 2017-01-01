My work is an attempt to understand our ever-changing relationship to the environment. In this series, I chose to sew threads on my photographs because the act simultaneously destroys and recreates the image. This behavior mirrors the way we are currently reshaping the natural world around us.

When I create photographs of the environment around me, I’m made aware of a strange juxtaposition: a conflicting feeling of loss and connectedness. Is our place in the environment one of revitalization, ambivalence, or destruction? How do we influence the cycles in nature as they also impact us?

I believe there are universal stories and conversations across time, space, and perception that connect us all—although sometimes tenuously. Through the process of destroying and creating the final image and layering perceptions of place over time, my work becomes a meditation on—and metaphor for—these thoughts.

—Katie Kalkstein



Editors’ Note: Katie Kalkstein is a member of the LensCulture Network, a recent initiative we launched with the idea of offering talented, accomplished photographers a place to showcase their work on a global stage while also giving them a place to share, learn and engage with one another. The LensCulture Network began with a small number of hand-picked members, and we are very excited to watch it grow and evolve.



