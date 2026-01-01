At LensCulture, we’re fortunate to have a global view of contemporary photography, and a community of talented, insightful writers, curators, and interviewers to dig a bit deeper into the various ways people from around the world are using photography to tell stories, express themselves, and share their views of our world.

In honor of Pride Month, we want to highlight a selection of feature articles that do just that. The following projects are raw and honest, centered around identity and expression. We hope you take the time to explore each one and feel inspired to tell your own story.

Rian With Friends. 2017. © Peyton Fulford

Infinite Tenderness

Drawing on the author’s personal experience of growing up in a religious household in the American South, a series that creates an accepting space for America’s queer youth—while offering a visual diary of youth experience across the USA.

Photographs and text by Peyton Fulford



What are you watching? Manipulated NASA image of a film screening at the National Air and Space Museum. The screen has been replaced with an image of two women kissing. © Mackenzie Calle

The Gay Space Agency

The Gay Space Agency imagines an alternative history for NASA, which would allow LGBTQ+ astronauts to fly in space.

Photographs and text by Mackenzie Calle



Ember Claire, 21. “I’m from Indiana. I identify as transfeminine.” © Ernst Coppejans

From the Streets to the Heart — Homeless LGBTQIA+ Youth in New York



A new documentary portrait series focuses on the personal stories of 30 homeless LGBTQIA+ youth and young adults in New York City.

Photographs and stories by Ernst Coppejans

Interview with the photographer by Jim Casper



Hope © Francisco Gomez de Villaboa

Public Matter

In striking and surreal black and white studio scenes, Francisco Gomez de Villaboa invites us to look a little closer at the human body and explore the manifold issues projected upon it.

Photographs by Francisco Gomez de Villaboa

Essay by Magali Duzant



Just Chill © Ugo Woatzi

Chameleon

Chameleon is a photographic series about hiding and revealing — a metaphor of duality exploring masculinities and spaces beside the heteronormative structure.

Photographs and text by Ugo Woatzi



Painless, 2025. Archival pigment print, from Florida Boys (2020–2025) © Josh Aronson

Florida Boys

Countering hardness with vulnerability, Josh Aronson builds an alternate vision of boyhood unfolding against the backdrop of the Floridian landscape—one that incorporates gentleness and play.

Photographs by Josh Aronson

Interview by Magali Duzant



Scratch at Keren’s © Jeanette Spicer

An Alternative Idea of Intimacy

Jeanette Spicer’s evocative portraits of friends and family play with light and space to challenge viewers to rethink intimacy, representation and relationships.

Photographs by Jeanette Spicer

Interview by Magali Duzant



From the series “Black Queer Diaspora in the Netherlands” © Dustin Thierry

Black Queer Diaspora in the Netherlands

Powerful, defiant portraits that speak to the prevailing strength and presence of LGBTQ people of color in the Netherlands.

Photographs by Dustin Thierry

Text by Cat Lachowskyj

