At LensCulture, we’re fortunate to have a global view of contemporary photography, and a community of talented, insightful writers, curators, and interviewers to dig a bit deeper into the various ways people from around the world are using photography to tell stories, express themselves, and share their views of our world.
In honor of Pride Month, we want to highlight a selection of feature articles that do just that. The following projects are raw and honest, centered around identity and expression. We hope you take the time to explore each one and feel inspired to tell your own story.
Drawing on the author’s personal experience of growing up in a religious household in the American South, a series that creates an accepting space for America’s queer youth—while offering a visual diary of youth experience across the USA.
Photographs and text by Peyton Fulford
The Gay Space Agency imagines an alternative history for NASA, which would allow LGBTQ+ astronauts to fly in space.
Photographs and text by Mackenzie Calle
From the Streets to the Heart — Homeless LGBTQIA+ Youth in New York
A new documentary portrait series focuses on the personal stories of 30 homeless LGBTQIA+ youth and young adults in New York City.
Photographs and stories by Ernst Coppejans
Interview with the photographer by Jim Casper
In striking and surreal black and white studio scenes, Francisco Gomez de Villaboa invites us to look a little closer at the human body and explore the manifold issues projected upon it.
Photographs by Francisco Gomez de Villaboa
Essay by Magali Duzant
Chameleon is a photographic series about hiding and revealing — a metaphor of duality exploring masculinities and spaces beside the heteronormative structure.
Photographs and text by Ugo Woatzi
Countering hardness with vulnerability, Josh Aronson builds an alternate vision of boyhood unfolding against the backdrop of the Floridian landscape—one that incorporates gentleness and play.
Photographs by Josh Aronson
Interview by Magali Duzant
Jeanette Spicer’s evocative portraits of friends and family play with light and space to challenge viewers to rethink intimacy, representation and relationships.
Photographs by Jeanette Spicer
Interview by Magali Duzant
Powerful, defiant portraits that speak to the prevailing strength and presence of LGBTQ people of color in the Netherlands.
Photographs by Dustin Thierry
Text by Cat Lachowskyj