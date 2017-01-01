C., Vienna, 2015. C. has been suffering from bulimia for almost 5 years. She already experienced several long-term stays in clinical institutions which helped her to cope with her illness; nevertheless, healing still seems far away. "It's really like an addiction. I actually don't care so much about what I look like...but this binging-purging ritual...I feel that somehow it helps me to grapple with all these things that are constantly going on around me." © Mafalda Rakoš

C., Vienna, 2015. C. decided that the burn marks on her belly function well as a symbol for her experience: "I am always cold. Always...that's why I never sleep without a hot-water bottle. Sometimes it's just too hot, though, and then it leaves these marks..." © Mafalda Rakoš

Picture taken by a protagonist, November 2013. "For me, it shows the ambivalence of food and eating in general. I think the knives look very brutal. It's like fighting yourself every time you eat a piece of bread or something." © Mafalda Rakoš

U., Archive Picture. U. is a young woman living in Vienna, Austria who suffers from bulimia and anorexia. Her story is long and complicated and reaches back to her grandparents' generation. According to her, food and eating were always difficult topics for her family. The feeling of being too fat has accompanied U. since the early days of her childhood—and it finally led her into a mode of life where phases of restrictiveness alternate with those of binging and purging. The photograph shows her as a child; the drawing underneath depicts a record of weight gain and loss from a diary. © Mafalda Rakoš

U., Vienna, 2015. "This picture, where I am leaning in front of the bathroom...is somehow special for me, even though I didn’t think about it in the moment. It makes me think about how often and at what stage I went through this door...what is also interesting is that I thought I smiled much more when you photographed me—but I think that the observer can really tell how I feel. I seem to be looking inside...which is how I feel very often. I avoid contact with others, and I am so occupied with myself and food all the time…like beneath a glass cover…for me, this is what the picture shows.” © Mafalda Rakoš

R., Vienna, 2013. R. has been struggling with anorexia for almost two years. In this picture, she shows the bandage she received at her last blood check-up. "My mum made me go to the doctor...again." © Mafalda Rakoš

J., Vienna, 2015. J. is a young student living in Vienna, Austria. She suffered from bulimia for almost 3 years, but finally succeeded in overcoming the illness after a long-term stay in a local clinic. She considers herself recovered. Nevertheless, she regularly attends a self-help group to talk with others who are currently struggling with eating disorders. Listening to her optimistic and strong statements often gives the other participants courage to work towards self-appreciation and acceptance; J. is an inspirational person for many of them. She preferred to remain anonymous in the photographs. J. has a very strong connection to water, which is why we decided to have her photographs taken in a swimming pool. © Mafalda Rakoš

"Puking Days." Vienna, 2014. A local hospital. The backdrop shows an agenda, in which "Puking Days" were tagged in red. Vienna, 2014. © Mafalda Rakoš

V., Vienna, 2015. V. close to her neighborhood in Vienna. © Mafalda Rakoš

Self Portrait: "Abdominal Girth.". The diagram shows the extent of her belly according to daytime and consumed food and drinks. She made it herself to supervise the changes in her body. "It didn't matter if I looked at myself in mirrors, or other people told me that I would be too thin—I wouldn't believe it. I had the feeling that I couldn't rely on my perception at all." © Mafalda Rakoš

S., Vienna, 2014. S. suffered from anorexia as an adolescent. Her mother remembers: "I still remember what that was like. She wouldn’t eat anything except for apples and pretzels...At some point, I started going to the gas station every morning to buy bread rolls—so that we would have them in the house at all times. In summer, we went on a hiking trip. That wasn’t easy. My biggest concern was whether we could buy those damn bread rolls there—If not, my child would starve." © Mafalda Rakoš

S., Cologne, 2015. S. in her parents' house in Cologne. © Mafalda Rakoš