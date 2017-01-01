Preševo, Serbia—October 7, 2015: A child refugee is covered with raincoat while she waits in line to get registered at Preševo refugee registration camp. © Matic Zorman

Gevgelija, Macedonia—August 8, 2015: Refugees and migrants who crossed from Greece to Macedonia follow the railroad tracks heading towards Gevgelija train station. © Matic Zorman

Bapska, Croatia—October 5, 2015: An abandoned bra hangs in a vineyard. These vines give privacy to refugees and asylum seekers who need toilets or changing rooms as they cross into Croatia from Serbia. © Matic Zorman

Brežice, Slovenia—October 29, 2015: Riot police gear ready in case of disobedience outside of the refugee camp in Brežice. © Matic Zorman

Gevgelija, Macedonia—August 8, 2015: A young refugee is looking through a window of the train station in Gevgelija, Macedonia, while waiting to board the train headed towards Serbia. Each day about 1,500 refugees and migrants cross from Greece to the Macedonian town of Gevgelija with the intention to reach any of the European Union countries, where they will hopefully receive status of asylum seekers there. © Matic Zorman

Šentilj, Slovenia—October 29, 2015: Refugees huddle around campfires while they wait on a patch of land on the Slovenian-Austrian border. © Matic Zorman

Šentilj, Slovenia—October 29, 2015: Distressed refugees and asylum seekers wait to cross into Austria after being stranded for a whole day on a patch of land on the Slovenian and Austrian border. No humanitarian support, food or medical relief was provided as refugees and migrants were confined by a fence and protected by police. © Matic Zorman

Brežice, Slovenia—October 26, 2015: Refugees and migrants are walking towards a refugee registration center in Brezice during the night. The nights are getting colder, with air temperature as low as five degrees Celsius. The Slovenian police provides an escort for the refugees and migrants on their eight kilometer walk from Rigonce, where they enter Slovenia from Croatia. © Matic Zorman

Šentilj, Slovenia—October 29, 2015: A refugee is crying in frustration after lining up with her child in a buffer zone for a whole day. Groups of refugees were waiting for half to a whole day barred by a fence, without any humanitarian relief to cross the Slovenian-Austrian border. © Matic Zorman

Miratovac, Serbia—October 8, 2015: A refugee carries his child on a pathway across the farm fields from Macedonian border towards the village of Miratovac in Serbia. © Matic Zorman

Brežice, Slovenia—October 26, 2015: Khalil, a Kurd from Syria, is exhausted. He has lost his family somewhere inside a group of about 3,000 refugees and migrants. In absolute desperation, with his baby on his side, he shouts the name of his loved ones. © Matic Zorman

Šentilj, Slovenia—October 29, 2015: Distressed refugees and asylum seekers wait to cross into Austria after being stranded for a whole day on a patch of land between the Slovenian and Austrian border. © Matic Zorman