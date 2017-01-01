I was born on the outskirts of Moscow. I spent half of my childhood in the area, walking around with friends in search of adventures. It was a real concrete jungle for us. I remember seeing a guy who jumped over a metal plate on a skateboard. It was a real shock for me—which sparked me to take up skateboarding too… © Petr Barabaka

The suburbs around Moscow are some of the most densely populated places in Russia—even more dense than places like Shanghai. I tried to depict this packed-in city as an “anthill of loneliness.” © Petr Barabaka

Gagra, Abkhazia. According to the Georgian constitution, Abkhazia is an autonomous republic inside Georgia. De facto, though, it’s an independent country caught between Russia and Georgia. It has its own constitution that has proclaimed independence since 1992. Only 5 UN members recognize Abkhazia as an independent state. The rest of the UN members still take it as a part of Georgia that was occupied with Russian support. Regardless, Abkhazia is a very rural place. You often find cows in the city center, standing idly between the people and cars. © Petr Barabaka

I have come to realize that humans are the most interesting subjects of all. I am particularly drawn to people who don't fit the world around us. In contrast to what we see on TV, the streets are full of outcasts, alcoholics, junkies...all those people who don't fit in the world of morning coffee and a tidy Instagram newsfeed. I went to the street—I like the street, I like the sound of the street, I like the people of street...the weird people of the street, especially. © Petr Barabaka

Nothing throws cold water on you faster than a walk around the train station, the dark alleys and the outskirts of where you live. Yet every time I meet these individuals, I feel strongly that at least the system failed to create one more zombie...Believe me, most of them are happier than we are, with our iPhones, cars and real estate loans... © Petr Barabaka

Homelessness is a serious problem in Russian cities. Yet many people try to avoid thinking about homeless people. But often, homeless people are not guilty of the troubles that have happened in their lives—and even if they are guilty, civilized society needs to help, not blame them. © Petr Barabaka

On the 9th of May, Russian people celebrate Victory Day. It’s dedicated to the Red Army’s triumph over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War (also known as the Second World War). At beginning of every May, we have long holidays. It starts with International Labor Day (the 1st of May) and usually goes all the way to the 9th. Nowadays, people often take a small vacation and travel outside of the city for picnics and parties. I met these two guys next to a pond. I went to them and told them that they looked cool and asked if I could take a photo. Both of them had been in jail a few times but were happy to oblige. © Petr Barabaka

In the Moscow metro. © Petr Barabaka

The Maslenitsa festival is an ancient Slavic holiday that marks the boundary between winter and spring. The holiday remains important today. There are many Maslenitsa rituals still in practice, including building scarecrows, taking part in wrestling matches, and sledding. Another important part of the holiday are Russian pancakes. People start cooking them a week before the actual holiday in order to have enough for the big day. Here, I took a photo of another popular Maslenitsa pastime: when competitors race to climb up a tall pole in order to get the prize. © Petr Barabaka

Odintsovo, Russia. A man takes a shortcut through the train tracks to save time from taking the bridge. In 2016, 58 people were injured in this spot. I shot my photo from the bridge that many people avoid in favor of the faster—but more dangerous—shortcut. People do it to save time and also money, as this route allows you to avoid the ticket takers. © Petr Barabaka

Untitled. © Petr Barabaka

Home-made tattoos are becoming more popular in Russia. Quite often people, mainly young people, get them done during parties. © Petr Barabaka

When I was growing up, there were around 20 skaters in my hood. We skated all day long. All we wanted to do was skate, drink and go to parties. Somewhere along the way, I found my first camera in the trash. It was an old, worn-out Kiev 19 camera, but it still worked. At first, I didn't understand why I was shooting or what I was shooting. I was fascinated by being able to stop time by pressing one button. Much later, I discovered the world of photography from a more practiced perspective. I looked at shots from the masters and learned about composition and light. I also studied the history of photography and tried different formats and techniques. © Petr Barabaka

Moscow, Russia. The Kremlin and Red Square are the biggest tourist attractions in Moscow. Tourists from all over the world come here. Lenin lookalikes charge foreign tourists $10 for a photo. Despite the fact that the USSR fell apart more than 25 years ago, Lenin remains a big symbol. Recently, two Lenin lookalikes had to be broken up after fighting tooth and nail for a tourist’s cash... © Petr Barabaka

© Petr Barabaka

Lake Ak-Kem, Russia. The lake is located in the Altai Mountains. The lake is close to Belukha mountain, which is the highest peak in the Altai Mountains. It’s a holy place for both indigenous people and Altai shamans. Unfortunately, I wasn't able to contact the locals, but we spent 10 days trekking in the mountains. This location was one of our stops. The local people breed horses to sell in Central Asian countries. © Petr Barabaka

Yakhroma, Russia. This magnificent monument is a memorial complex in honor of those who defended Russia’s capital in the Battle of Moscow. The monument represents a breakthrough and confidence in victory. It stands as a symbol of power and strength for the defenders of Moscow. (It’s also not a bad place to skate!) © Petr Barabaka

Tyumen, Russia. The Tura River waterfront is the nicest place to sit in the Siberian city of Tymen. Local people like to come here for a walk or to relax. Siberian skaters also like this location because of the smooth ground. It's a good skate spot. © Petr Barabaka

The man in this picture is only 20 years old, even if he looks much older. Unfortunately, he takes the brunt of people’s aggression on a daily basis. © Petr Barabaka

Untitled. © Petr Barabaka