As a child I went on archaeological digs with my father. Tiny shards and arrowheads revealed stories that enriched the land around us. Much of my artwork imagines phenomena both seen and unseen.

I’m compelled by opposites: The contrast of flatness with the volumetric, fluidity with stillness, of science with the metaphysical. What is the architecture? What is the symbolism of the vessel? Is it a place of potential, never finalized, always filling and emptying, or going from one place to another?

My images start as drawings, then become temporary constructions that are photographed and then become flat again.

— Rebecca Horne