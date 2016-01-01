Upon clearing out a relative’s house in 2015, I stumbled upon thousands of photo slides taken around Europe over the course of nearly three decades, from the 1950s to the 1980s. I also discovered personal letters written in the 1940s and 50s. Amidst all of this material, I unearthed a decades-old tale of love and devotion.

I created a narrative using found photography and artifacts. The couple, who met and married during their time at Bletchley Park in the Second World War, had secrets to keep for years; their secrets still remain.

—Sam Lyne

Editors’ Note: This project was recognized by the jury of the LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016—don’t miss the work from all 50 of these outstanding, international talents!



