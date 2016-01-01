All of these images are from a series called “Love We Leave Behind,” which weaves together intimate portraits and images of aging spaces.
It explores the marks—or lack thereof—that our interior emotional lives produce as we move away from spaces we once called home. As these spaces age and pass through their own life cycle, do our experiences and passions leave a mark?
—Cody Bratt
Editors’ Note: This project was recognized by the jury of the LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016—don’t miss the work from all 50 of the outstanding, international talents!
Also note that a piece from this series will be exhibited at Photo LA; Bratt was also a winner of the FOCUS Photo LA contest. It will be on view at the REEF/LA Mart from January 12-15, 2017. Fraction Editions will be publishing a monograph of Love We Leave Behind in Fall 2017.
If you enjoyed this article, you may also like these features: Khrystyna’s World, Todd Hido’s photobook, where the titular figure plays a range of characters—victim, threat, ingénue, femme fatale; Robert Darch’s photographs of the English landscape, romantic yet tinged with unease; and the previously unpublished photographs of motherhood by Eleanor Carucci.