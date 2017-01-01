My focus in nature photography has been to reveal what I perceive as the essence of what manifests in front of me. This laying bare is the meaning of “revelation,” whose etymology goes back to the Latin noun revelatio. The word stems from the past participle revelare, meaning unveiling, laying bare, uncovering.

Without further conceptualization, and by falling back on my intuition, I try not to add or crowd my shots but peel away the unnecessary while using only my lens. I find there is something immediate and spontaneous that occurs in my frame’s deep stillness. This is the same feeling that accompanies my walks (especially in winter): it is as if the perceived world (phenomena) and the meaning therein (noumenon) were fused and revealed. In my images, I hope that the noumenon itself has been laid bare, as it were, for each viewer’s own discovery.

Looking at my work, I see that I am drawn to the mystical dimension of the manifest world. Light, silence, abstracted forms and shapes, stripped-down elements in nature—all of these lie at the heart of my attention and way of seeing the world.

—Sarolta Gyoker

Our 2017 Street Photography Awards are still open for entries! Submit your work now for exposure to editors from National Geographic, The Guardian, Time, and more. Learn more about the competition on its Call for Entries.

We discovered Gyoker’s work thanks to the excellent new publication, 100 Great Street Photographs, put together by veteran street photographer David Gibson. For fans of the genre, this is an invaluable reference that we highly recommend.