I like to see the city as something alive, a beast that breathes and observes us in silence, that plays with us, creates fantasies of light and shapes that appear and disappear in a fraction of a second.

This project talks about how the city, without mediating a word, whispers in our ear brief verses. Words where the meter, the cadence, the lights and the shadows tell us short stories where we can find ourselves.

—Sergio García Gavaldà

This project was singled out for distinction in the Street Photography Awards 2017. See all 37 of the remarkable winners, juror’s picks, and finalists!



