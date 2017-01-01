The word “mayah” (ma-yah) is an ancient Indian concept. In its simplest meaning, it signifies the visions created by our minds through our five senses. Depending on our state, these can be illusions—constructed reality—or memories of true experiences. Often, they are not a true representation of what actually exists before us nor do they convey what those sights really mean.

To put it differently: the play of light on everyday objects, scenes photographed in different locations all around the world…these images represent my experience of those moments. Just like anyone else, I am trying to make my own connections and create my own order of the world based on my past knowledge. But in the end, it is a subjective experience.

The images in this series are connected based on their visual content, of course—but also their meanings in my mind. Still, I can only wonder how my viewers perceive these images: what truths does each person construct from what’s before them? It’s easy to call a leaf a leaf, but when we look deeper—beyond naming—perhaps we can experience a true connection.

—Sesh Sareday



Editors’ Note: Sesh Sareday is a member of the LensCulture Network, a recent initiative we launched with the idea of offering talented, accomplished photographers a place to showcase their work on a global stage while also giving them a place to share, learn and engage with one another. The LensCulture Network began with a small number of hand-picked members, and we are very excited to watch it grow and evolve.



