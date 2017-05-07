The World Photography Organization has announced the winners for the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards. 2017 is the 10th anniversary of the Sony World Photography Awards, and this year’s Awards saw 227,000 entries from over 180 countries around the world. Each year, the Awards recognize and reward the finest contemporary photography captured over the last year. Read on for more information about a few selected photographers, and explore the award-winning images below!

—LensCulture

“On the Top of the World” Standing above Lake Pehoa in Chile, I felt invincible. I looked at a view that surpassed all the pictures I had ever seen in my life. I took this image in Torres del Paine National Park, in the south of Chile, during my trip there in March of 2016. © Katelyn Wang, United States of America, Shortlist, Youth, Beauty, 2017 Sony World Photography Awards

Katelyn Wang, age 16, is a student from Los Angeles, California who attends school in Boston, Massachusetts. Her winning photograph, “On Top of the World,” was taken standing above Lake Pehoé in the Torres del Pain National Park, Chile in March 2016.

Wang was flown to London to collect her Youth Photographer of the Year title, and was presented with the latest Sony digital imaging equipment.

Chair of the Youth competition, journalist and photographer Damien Demolder, said of the photograph: “This is an absolutely breathtaking view that has been captured with equally breath-taking skill. Katelyn was lucky with the conditions, and that helps, but her composition and exposure are perfect too. She has cleverly used the water and the foreground land to lead us into the scene beyond the little bridge and house to the magnificent mountains in the background. It is a really wonderful photograph.”

A person is seen on the front porch of a home as it is surrounded by flood waters in Port Vincent, Louisiana. From the series “Louisiana Flooding.” © Joe Raedle, United States of America, 2nd Place, Professional, Current Affairs & News, 2017 Sony World Photography Awards

JOE RAEDLE, 2ND PLACE, PROFESSIONAL CURRENT AFFAIRS & NEWS

Photojournalist Joe Raedle, who is currently based in Miami, was recognized for a series capturing the devastating aftermath of the historic Louisiana flooding in August 2016. Raedle has worked for Getty Images since 2000 and traveled the world covering turbulent events from Haiti to the Middle East. His most recent project documents the melting glaciers in Greenland.

The photographer says: “I hope that the distribution and publication of my pictures exposed the plight of the residents to the world. It was a massive disaster on a scale I had rarely seen in my work as a photojournalist. I hope many of the people who were kind enough to let me photograph them have been able to rebuild their lives and homes. Thank you for bringing their story onto the world stage through the pictures that I shot.”

Judge Denis Curti, Curator and Journalist (Italy) notes: “The photographer has remained true to the story—pay attention to the detail of the person in the car wing mirror, to the intimacy of the people he documents during his story telling.”

Is a panda cub fooled by a panda suit? That’s the hope at Wolong’s Hetaoping center, where captive-bred bears training for life in the wild are kept relatively sheltered from human contact, even during a rare hands-on checkup. From the series “Pandas gone wild.” © Ami Vitale, United States of America, 2nd Place, Professional, Natural World, 2017 Sony World Photography Awards

AMI VITALE, 2ND PLACE PROFESSIONAL NATURAL WORLD

National Geographic Magazine photographer Ami Vitale has travelled to more than 90 countries in her career and today focuses on wildlife and environmental stories.

The photographer was awarded for her series “Pandas Gone Wild,” which gives a unique insight into the lives of giant pandas, an animal seen by few, but beloved by billions. Shot at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Wolong, the work shows the dedication to protecting this once endangered species.

Vitale says: This journey turned out to be one of the most unimaginable explorations I’ve ever had. In a region where bad environmental news is common, the giant panda might prove to be the exception and is a testament to the perseverance and efforts of Chinese scientists and conservationists.”

Judge Aïda Muluneh, Founder/Director of Addis Foto Fest in Ethiopia, said of the series: This body of work has a lot of humor, and there is a lot of irony. You often expect nature images to be just about being in the wild but I think it important for us to have conversations about those who are in human-created nature spaces.”

EXHIBITION

The winning and shortlisted work across all the Awards’ competitions—Professional, Open, Youth, Student Focus and National—will be exhibited at the Sony World Photography Awards & Martin Parr – 2017 Exhibition at Somerset House, London from April 21 - May 7, 2017.

The large-scale exhibition will also feature rarely seen work by Martin Parr, recipient of the awards’ Outstanding Contribution to Photography prize. After London, the exhibition will tour worldwide.