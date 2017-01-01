Paris Photo 2016, Aperture Corner



Joel Meyerowitz: Should I write your name? Who would you like it made out to?

Me: No, thank you, it’s fine without it…but I would be happy if you could write some thoughts about street photography.



He looks at me, amused. Then he glances at the people queuing behind me and in a very Yankee manner makes a “time out” gesture.



JM: It’s going to be my little moment of philosophy then? Alright.



He starts writing something that looks like an abbreviation, “GASP.” All of sudden he sits up straight.

JM: The French don’t have an equivalent for it—”Gasp,” that is.

He takes a breath. His eyes open wide, simulating a moment of surprise in a theatrical way. He puts his pen on the table. Then he looks at me happily before giving me back my photobook. He thanks me for this “petit moment de philosophie.”

(Signature photo courtesy of Cyril Abad)

GASP is a new bi-monthly publication dedicated to street photography. Every two months, the founding group of seven photographers will share their favorite photos, books and inspirations as well as relevant, timely news about street photography from around the world.

Besides being inspired by Meyerowitz’s quote, we think projects like these are increasingly important. Today, the world is awash—even saturated—with eye-catching images. Curatorial efforts such as GASP help us, as artists, focus; they create a space where we can retain our capacity to be surprised and delighted by what we see.

