“Me and Me” documents a story of life, growth, and creation as told through the relationship between two artists: Wenjun Chen and Yanmei Jiang. After we met one another in 2007, we started to record each other’s daily life unconsciously, treating one another as models in a photographic experiment.

The project came to a turning point in 2014 when we tried to make a change in both our lives and work. We tended to shoot each other, making frequent self-portraits and group photos as a way of understanding ourselves in this relationship. That was how we started to gather the images for “Me and Me.” The project compiles stories we made between 2007 and 2014; it also involved experimenting with self-exploration and our interpersonal relationship from 2014-2015.

“Me and Me” is a multimedia project with four parts: the first (the main part) consists of the self-portrait and group photos we made together. The second part is composed of two relevant books, both called In My Eyes, made by each of us. Articles—in the form of letters—are the third part. They narrate the stories between us in two separate versions. Finally, the fourth part is clips captured from social media, which show the dialogue and conversation between us on our social media platforms. The whole endeavor is captured in one large handmade book that includes elements made separately and in tandem.

—Wenjun Chen and Yanmei Jiang

Editors’ note: Chen and Jiang created a handmade book that includes the portraits of each other, letters, and clips from their social media accounts. They also put together a video of the book that also shows the two artists’ work side-by-side. You can see it here.

If you enjoyed this article, we’d also recommend these previous features: Red String, a wonderfully conceived and executed handmade photobook that embodies the artist’s search for wholeness; Eleventh Finger, a photobook by Paris-based artist Yuki Onodera that combines quirky hand-cut paper masks with surreptitious photographs of strangers in city streets; and Silent Histories, Kazuma Obara’s award-winning hand-made book on the “silent histories” of six injured survivors of bombings in WWII.