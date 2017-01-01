Sometimes life flows seamlessly from one perfect moment to the next, but often we face struggles, insecurities and setbacks that leave us broken. What will become of the pieces?

We live in a world today that considers damaged things as unworthy of our time; nothing more than unwanted interference in our drive forward. The art of repairing something, and in the process making it more beautiful, tells us that it is fine to have flaws. It urges us to express profound respect for rejected, forgotten objects and give them the status of exclusivity and nobility.

To produce “Golden Scars,” I use aluminum plates and photograph my subjects with my 80-year-old Eastman Kodak large-format camera. The images are created with the wet plate collodion tintype process. The series was inspired by Kintsukuroi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold or silver lacquer. It is understood that the piece is more beautiful for having been broken.

I want to stimulate viewers to think, to make their own interpretations and associations about who and what we are, and to reflect about why we act the way we do.



—Zelko Nedic

