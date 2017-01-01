Project info

It seems that there is a fundamental human urge to survive. Often that involves changing places. So, I wondered: Is there a parallel world to the human-centric world we have created where migration takes place as a matter of course? Does that primeval urge residing in wild minds help us to see the human motivation to move in a different way?

I have known the land called Mara for a long period of time during which I have grown to love it and to feel for its wild animals. Here, wild animals routinely migrate in search of water and food. First, influenced by Cartier - Bresson and Avedon, I simply set down in photographs what I felt about this movement. Using a close, intimate point of view as well as a consistent format, I waited and waited for the key moments. Then I determined to frame my response as a visual series hoping to show motion in survival.

This risky body of work, which had heavy investment and three years of commitment to get it right, is a visual attempt at migration in a wild habitat inviting us to re-examine, even revise, our own urges to move to pastures anew.