Nowadays, it is no longer clear whether we are looking at “real” images or fake ones; either way, they are manipulated and photoshopped. Torsos are lengthened, waists thinned, collarbones made cavernous and landscapes brightened. As for me, I’m much more interested in representing real people, with all of their imperfections.

Generally, I use my Hasselblad analog camera to make my pictures appear more realistic. I try to depict the human being as a part of nature rather than as a separated object.

These photos are my reaction against the examples of fashion photography in which the personality of the individual is irrelevant. Instead, I aim to let the authenticity of the body speak for itself. A manipulated body is harmful for our perception of reality.

—Annelie Vandendael

Editors’ Note: This project was recognized by the jury of the LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016—don’t miss the work from all 50 of these outstanding, international talents!

