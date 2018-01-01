Daniel Jack Lyons’ series “Displaced Youth” doesn’t look like most of the documentary work that has emerged from Ukraine in recent years. Records of protests like Euromaidan, Russia’s controversial intervention, and civil unrest in the country has led to an outpouring of photojournalistic projects featuring the aftermath of violence in the country, and Many of these series are potent and compelling in their own right (Tim Eastman’s series Citizen of War comes to mind), but Lyons’ series deserves attention because it presents the victims of displacement in a new light.

His images are overlaid with a hazy, nostalgic filter [different word AS?] that intimates few obligations or cares beyond the yearnings of being young; we feel the close summer heat and the feverish rush of youth. And yet, these young people have other worries on their minds: Lyons photographed this series in the summers of 2015 and 2016, during the turbulence and fracturing of this troubled country.

Looking at the photographs, you’d be forgiving for thinking that they were shot in a humid, lush countryside, perhaps with a cool lake adjacent and sprawling treetops offering a respite from the summer sun. In fact, the young people in “Displaced Youth” are exactly that: they are all living in resettlement sites in Donetsk and Kiev, and many of these sites are repurposed summer camp dormitories. “The summer holiday ephemera in these sites is starkly contrasted by its occupants, which include families who are desperately waiting to go home,” says Lyons. “The photos in this series document the essence of youth living in limbo.”

Scratch away the surface, he suggests, and we will see the unstable and untenable reality of a country at war. Tens of thousands of refugees have fled their homes in eastern Ukraine

But i also see the incredible tenacity of youth, the ability of these young people to recognize the difficulty of their situation but also allow themselves to fall into the maelstrom of feeling that defines adolescence.

this juxtaposition of summer vacation and internal displacement highlights the freedom and innocence that is at stake when young people are uprooted and displaced.

Thousands of eastern Ukrainians have fled their homes due to ongoing Russian military invasion, in which the cities occupied by Russian separatists are being shelled with heavy artillery and bombs. An estimated 70,000 refugees have fled regions such as Crimea and Donetsk to resettle throughout the country. The widespread diasporas of internal refugees fleeing Eastern Ukraine has left many jobless and often homeless. Adults with previous work experience are the first to get jobs, leaving a drastic increase in youth living in resettlement sites in the east and on the streets of Kiev.

At the same time Kiev is experiencing a new generation of burgeoning artists and musicians that is not disconnected from the conflict in the east. As more and more young people are displaced, communities of artists are growing rapidly in Kiev. While working on the series, many friendships were forged with artists in Kiev who live with daily reminders of the violent conflict. The series as a whole includes youth who are currently living in resettlement sites as well as artists who are affected by the ongoing conflict.





—Daniel Jack Lyons



