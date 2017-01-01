My project “A Shaded Path” is the result of four months spent traveling around an unknown country: Kyrgyzstan. I focused on portraying the unfamiliar faces and landscapes using my large-format camera.

This work highlights the generational disparities between the older generations in this country—those who are nostalgic for the order of the abolished USSR—and the nation’s modern, Westernized young people. It explores the trials of a fledgling country struggling to simultaneously form a national identity while keeping apace with the global economy.

In this faraway place, relics of past eras mingle with the faces of a population that are struggling with the tensions between tradition and transition.

—Elliott Verdier

