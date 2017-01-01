My pictures try to extract a form of aestheticism from the mundane urban landscape. Where most people only pass through, I stop and look for some form of poetic beauty. I like repetition and seriality. I also like driving around.

Through my “Urban Sprawl” series, I want to photograph the in-between state found so frequently in the vast American landscape. I capture places of transition, borders, passages from one world to another. Am I leaving a city or entering a new environment?

In my artwork there is no judgment, no denunciation—only the picture itself. If I could sum up the common theme of my photos, it would be about emptiness, silence.

—Emmanuel Monzon



