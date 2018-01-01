Virtually Invisible makes non-binary identities visible and serves as guidance for those whose identities collide with the pre-existing gender structure.

Non-binary people don’t identify as men or women, which can be a challenge within a society where a binary-based model strongly determines the general course of human experience. It defines social politics and how it feels to grow up as a trans person, non-binary, or gender queer. Virtually Invisible tells stories about growing up in this environment, the clashes with the official authorities, and finding a path of your own.

Non-binary people often have to defend their looks, gender expression, new name, or settle for the wrong pronouns. While photographing, I wanted the participants to be in control, determining the condition of the shoot on their own terms, thus attempting to dismantle and share the power between the photographer and the photographed.

I captured the encounters in pictures that convey the subtleties and tenderness of these people as well as the strength that is required when you have to fight for validation.

These portraits present the diversity of gender: there are as many ways to live as there are people, and each one deserves a closer look. The themes that artists undertake are not random or insignificant.

A shared reality is created through photographs, drawings, and putting works onto gallery walls. I hope that displaying the problems within the binary gender model assists in questioning our entire fixed and normative system.

—Jenni Holma