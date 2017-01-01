My work consists of large scale, highly nuanced color photographs depicting the stark natural beauty and inherent impermanence of landscapes. These works are part of an ongoing investigation into the transformative quality of landscape.

The series called “Streams” graphically renders the pristine winter landscape of northern Iceland. Starting out as trickles, the streams find their way down the steep mountains, peeking through snow drifts, meandering, disappearing and reappearing in no coherent fashion.

In the course of their downward flow, they begin to interconnect, colliding and interweaving, growing in size and character, creating remarkable and countless formations.

The “Glaciers” series, shot in southern Patagonia, reveals an immense landscape of ice that is in a state of constant flux as it cracks, melts and refreezes.

These places, which seem lost in time, are a reminder that there are forces of nature at play; a sublime beauty far removed from our everyday lives. Their dreamlike palettes offer a window into an ephemeral world where scale and perspective become impalpable. These large artworks allow the viewer to question their own relationship to nature in private and contemplative way.

—Jonathan Smith

Editor’s Note: Smith’s work is currently on view at The Curator Gallery in New York City.

If you enjoyed this article, we’d also recommend these previous features: The Liquid Mountains of Lake Erie, breathtaking shots of waves on Lake Erie during the unpredictable autumn months; Sun, Earth, Energy, Life: Coal, a series of microcosmic abstractions that pays homage to coal’s remarkable composition; and Illuminate Naturally in Darkness, a stunning series featuring transitory spaces (hotel rooms, airplanes) in a study of the inherent transience of our contemporary moment.