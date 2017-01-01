“Take Refuge” explores human presence and human intervention in the landscape, ranging from rudimentary actions—like building fires, marking a path in a snowy landscape, and taking shelter in caves—to more sophisticated circumstances, such as a very powerful scientific laser beam piercing into the night sky.

The Classical forces of nature—earth, fire, wind, and water—are presented here in contention with one another or against a human figure. This alludes to our physical and psychological attempts to understand our position in the universe and our obsession with exploring, conquering, and ultimately controlling it.

—Kevin Cooley

