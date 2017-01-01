Fences, barbed wire and armed border guards have suddenly become the new standard in Europe.

In the early summer of 2015, I set out to document the physical manifestations of something I thought belonged to the past—these “new” European borders. The effects of these tighter restrictions on both Europe and the people who try to cross every day—men, women and children—is staggering.

I hope these images will convey the devastating scale of these changes—especially their impact on the migrants and refugees. This project was photographed with a custom-made drone, built for still images.

—Rasmus Degnbol

