Rescue boats, rubber dinghys and life vests lie on the beach in Lesbos. There remains no long-term solution to the continuing surge of refugees and migrants. Some days in 2015 saw over 10,000 people arriving on the island. Some days also saw over 30 dead from drowning. © Rasmus Degnbol

Syrian refugees from Aleppo walk on the dirty track along the beach on Lesbos. The refugees have just arrived from Turkey by boat. © Rasmus Degnbol

Two migrants walk in the buffer zone at the Calais camp known as the Jungle on April 19, 2016. A new area clearly separates the Jungle from the freeway. This buffer zone makes it easier to spot migrants trying to get near the fence where trucks leave for the UK. © Rasmus Degnbol

Over 100,000 life vests and rubber boats lie in a 10-meter-high pile on the island of Lesbos, Greece. In 2015 Greece received well over 800,000 refugees and migrants. Most of them arrived by boat over the Aegean ocean. © Rasmus Degnbol

Hungarian border police patrol the newly made fence in Serbia. On September 14, Hungary saw over 10,000 refugees and migrants cross over their borders. That same day, they finished their fence and cracked down on anyone trying to cross illegally into the country. Now numbers are down to under 100 people a day. © Rasmus Degnbol

A train with 1,000 refugees and migrants en route towards the Croatian winter transit camp on November 6, 2015. The Serbian and Croatian police agreed to send four trains per day across the border. © Rasmus Degnbol

A four-kilometer-long bus convoy waits outside the reception center in Presevo, Serbia. The buses come from all the borders of Serbia and are privately owned and run. The companies often overcharge for the tickets. Now they wait for the refugees to take them further north. © Rasmus Degnbol

In this forest, four Afghan asylum seekers froze to death in November 2014. The men were found on the border between Bulgaria and Serbia, outside the town of Kireevo. They were in the process of obtaining refugee status. They got lost and froze to death in the harsh cold weather. © Rasmus Degnbol

Refugees and migrants in the Croatian winter transit camp Slavonski Brod are marched towards the train that will take them to Slovenia. They have been in the camp for 5-6 hours. There they have had access to hot tents, food and medical assistance. © Rasmus Degnbol

Refugees and migrants rest at the privately-funded camp OXY outside the town Molyvos on Lesbos, Greece. The island has received hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees in 2015, but has received little official help. © Rasmus Degnbol

Rejected Moroccan migrants sit at their makeshift camp right beside the newly erected Macedonian border with Idomeni, Greece on December 5, 2015. © Rasmus Degnbol

Amir walks in the garden outside his apartment in the Channel Islands on April 23, 2016. He arrived from France in the trunk of his brother's car, but was caught by Jersey law enforcement. Amir is the first official refugee to reach Jersey Island, but because the Island does not have any asylum laws, he is currently awaiting his sentence as a criminal case. A local charity had Amir released from prison on bail. They have since provided him with a room at the local church while he awaits his verdict. © Rasmus Degnbol