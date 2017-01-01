A stallion escaped from the crystal of winter

Half a human body found on the steep dune.

Indian pink with black gloves

Powdered pink with the faded cheeks of a dowager

A head engulfed in an absurd Pandora’s box where the façade keeps watch, pink as well

Teasing the love that the eternal lonely palm tree bears.

What does this washed-out screen weep over but the dying bouquet that keeps him company?

Those pairs of motionless eyes, of coupled fish larva?

She shows off, the White Lady with the tiered skirt. Her eyes, tired as those of dead twins born in the plate.

Then arises an armful of young Indian lotus flower women showing off their intense crack of blue silk.

At the edge of a face, a ribbon of fur dreams, pelisse of the moment.

The ebony apsara, coiled in the fleece of a mare, then remembers

From the childish halo stolen from a nocturnal garnet dancer, a pastoral mattress, in spite of himself.



The sleep of a spectrum in his Sunday best survives this kiosk

Peaceful in front of his indigo cellophane sky

His grin looks at the hanging fangs of a hungry kobold,

To the chimeras of forbidden passengers, to the obsolete pleasure of a garland of curved torsos

And, at the commissure, a long inner laugh splits the air.



—Text by Eléonore Antzenberger

Editors’ note: Éléonore Antzenberger is a writer, researcher, editor and lover of words and images. She is the author of numerous publications on 20th century art and literary avant-garde movements.

Studio Hans Lucas is an innovative and open-minded collaborative broadcasting platform dedicated to photography and digital literacy. Based in Paris, but with a growing international footprint, the studio is involved with photo, video and multimedia content production. It also trains producers at all levels.

Each month, members of the studio contribute their images to an online publication titled “Previously on Hans Lucas.” Each issue is conceived in participation with a different curator. We have featured previews of the last three on LensCulture—#8 with Juan Peces, #9 with Nicolas Havette, #10 with Fanny Lambert and #11 with Éléonore Antzenberger.



See the full issue of Previously on Hans Lucas #12 on the publication's dedicated webpage.