The Moscow metro is one of the busiest metro systems in the world—more than New York, London, Paris—with an average of 6+ million people riding it every day.

The first time I entered one of the metro stations in Moscow, I was immediately captured by its magic. The artfully designed stations, many first built in the 1930s, are filled with soft, warm light. In the harsh Russian winter, my eye was drawn to the distinctive, tactile clothing worn by men and women to ward off the cold.

I quickly started exploring more and more stations in the area, and it wasn’t long until I decided to turn my images into a long-term project.

My photographs focus on people as they go about their everyday lives, as they follow their routines through shared, public spaces. Sometimes they pass through so quickly that I wonder if they notice any of the details that are so special to me. I find no bigger challenge—and no bigger reward—than creating a meaningful photograph from moments of ordinary life.

—Tomer Ifrah

Editor’s Note: The Moscow Metro project will be a part of Ifrah’s first book, published by KAHL Editions in 2018, documenting metro stations in three post-Soviet countries. Visit Ifrah’s personal site to learn more about his photography.

If you enjoyed this article, you might also like one of these previous features: Zima, Elena Chernyshova’s elegant images of the sparkling, silent Siberian tundra landscape; Escape, a series on people in Russia and Ukraine who have chosen to isolate themselves from society entirely; and Checkpoint, images of x-rays taken in St. Petersburg subway stations that reveal ominous cargo…