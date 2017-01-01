At some point between 2010 and 2011, I felt that my photography had reached a plateau. I needed a “creative jolt.” Most of my photographs would have best fit under the category of “travel photography,” and to me they seemed too manicured, too clean, too technical. There’s nothing wrong with that type of image, but I knew I needed something else to feel truly motivated and fulfilled.

For a while I explored portraiture, still photography and even fashion photography, but I wasn’t satisfied by any of them. I wanted something different—something raw and edgy, something that would defy convention and bring out my style.

Serendipitously, I became interested in the works of various Magnum photographers around the same time. The photographs of Henri Cartier-Bresson, Alex Webb, David Alan Harvey and Harry Gruyaert blew me away. In 2012, in part thanks to their inspiration, I started seeing the world through a different lens. Since then, street photography has become my genre of choice.

My series “That Moment” is a collection of how I view my world from my newfound photographic perspective.

—Jasper Tejano

