A brisk, wide-angle view of contemporary photography arrives in New York with this LensCulture exhibition, gathering work by emerging and established artists from around the world. Drawn from recent award selections, the show moves fluidly between documentary, abstraction, and conceptual experiment—offering glimpses of private rituals, public tensions, and invented realities. What unites these disparate approaches is a shared urgency: a sense that images remain one of the most immediate ways to describe (and question) the present moment. The result is less a survey than a conversation—global in scope, intimate in tone—about how we see now.

Discover this free exhibition in the heart of New York’s Chelsea gallery district. Open to the public: April 23-26, 2026.

LensCulture New York 2026 is a group show highlighting the richness and diversity of new contemporary photography in many forms, featuring 35 award-winning photographers from 18 countries. Taking place at the same time as The Photography Show by AIPAD, LensCulture’s exhibition celebrates the potent and diverse talents of our international community of photographers at a time when thousands of photography lovers, collectors, and industry experts will be in the city.

We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share this noteworthy work with new and influential audiences, and we hope to meet many members of the LensCulture community in New York. Please join us!



EXHIBITION LOCATION:

Caelum Gallery

526 West 26th Street, Third Floor

New York, New York

OPENING HOURS:

Thursday, April 23: 11:00am - 6:00pm*

Friday, April 24: 11:00am - 6:00pm

Saturday, April 25: 11:00am - 6:00pm

Sunday, April 26: 11:00am - 5:00pm

*LensCulture Reception: Thursday April 23, 5 - 7 pm — RSVP.



We hope you will be inspired these remarkable photographers —

Abdelrahman Alkahlout / Aiko Austin / Alena Solomonova / Alice Poyzer / Anastasia Sierra / Andras Zoltai / Anita Andrzejewska / Barbara Peacock / Bartosz Michalik / Carlos Folgoso Sueiro / Chervine Dalaeli / Daesung Lee / David Masoko / Ebrahim Alipoor / Emily Neville / Epiphany Knedler / Francisco Gonzalez Camacho / Jan Banning / Jonah Reenders / Josh Aronson / Jozef Macak / Kartikeya Manan / Kat Green / Kennon Guerry / Lisa Murray / Mad Paule / Nicolas Bernal / Nina Hauben / Sanghamitra Sarkar / Sean Cham / Slava Pirsky / Tittu Thomas / Todd Antony / Zexuan Zeng



Here is a small preview of the award-winning photography you can discover at the exhibition:

