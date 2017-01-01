We are not in the business of images. We are in the business of ideas. Visual imagery is a consequence of firing synapses, the descendent muse, the human compulsion to create and nurture curiosity.
After reviewing all the images in this feature, this is the idea that feeds me after my eyes are sated and pleased. By the time the Form has exhausted its seduction (something that happens with greater and greater speed in the days of the infinite digital scroll), I am left with the lasting impression of compelling ideas. This is evidenced by the speed in which photographs that speak too directly or feature well-trodden concepts are passed over in the editing process.
Whether the images are from commercial, artistic or journalistic lineage no longer is relevant to me. The works that linger, continue to grow in my mind’s eye, and recur are the ones that have somehow captivated my elusive imagination. In tangible and visual terms, it is most often a character—a person, animal, object or even atmosphere that is so interesting, especially in a particular context, that I build a story or idea around it, allowing it to take on a life of its own within my own consciousness.
Looking over single images on a screen with very little accompanying text, the power of some images became obvious to me—they are able to retain this quality of the idea. They succeed without caption and display life without the anchor of factual reality. Caption and context have a real and definite role in expanding visual narratives, and yet it is always the idea inherent in the image that brings me to the rest of the information, not the other way around.
—Ying Ang
Editors’ note: Based between Melbourne, Singapore and New York, Ying Ang has exhibited internationally in group and solo shows from New York to Arles. She most recently published her artist book, Gold Coast, which has since won prestigious awards around the world.
Studio Hans Lucas is an innovative and open-minded collaborative broadcasting platform dedicated to photography and digital literacy. Based in Paris, but with a growing international footprint, the studio is involved with photo, video and multimedia content production. It also trains producers at all levels.
Each month, members of the studio contribute their images to an online publication titled “Previously on Hans Lucas.” Each issue is conceived in participation with a different curator. We have featured previews of the last three on LensCulture—#8 with Juan Peces, #9 with Nicolas Havette, #10 with Fanny Lambert, #11 with Éléonore Antzenberger and #12 with Antzenberger as well.
