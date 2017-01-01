Manuel Valls, at the National Assembly in Paris, photographed by a parliamentary journalist. "A yawn at 4:11 pm, a look at his phone at 4:12 pm, then no more photos until finally comes an interesting expression at 4:19 pm. Just time to make a horizontal (for a double page) and a vertical (for a cover)..." © Julien Muguet, Studio Hans Lucas

IDF on the RER. "I have been regularly going on excursions in the suburbs of Paris for the past few years. I take an RER train at random and I let intuition guide my steps. My goal is to seek poetry precisely where, it seems, the world does not especially want to look—and where any criterion of aesthetic harmony seems to have been abandoned. This big red cluster, which hangs over the broken rear window of a car, immediately struck me with its brutish sensuality. The photo was taken in November 2016 during a walk between the two stations of L'étang la ville and Saint Germain en Laye." © Karin Crona, Studio Hans Lucas

Vancouver's Living Room. "It's early that morning. It is the third Wednesday of the month, the most anticipated day in Downtown East Side, Vancouver. It is "Welfare," Canada's social assistance to extreme precariousness, for the most deprived. In this neighborhood, which has a drug abuse rate eight times higher than the national average, it is known that today is a "day of celebration," as everyone will have their dose. But we also know that today we will hear the sirens sound too many times." © Andrea Mantovani, Studio Hans Lucas

From the series "Ain Diab or the Source of the Wolves." From the photographer: "Taken on the beach of Ain Diab, southwest of Casablanca, this work reflects the evolution of my country, Morocco. Two years ago, it was an exception to see a woman in niqab. Today, they circulate, alone or in couples, leaving only their young women's eyes visible, hidden under this wahhabite integral veil, unrelated to Moroccan clothing customs. In January 2017, the Moroccan Ministry of the Interior decreed, for security reasons, a ban on the manufacture and marketing of the burqa (integral veil covering the eyes as well). Maybe we should see a message to the carriers of the niqab?" © Karen Assayag, Studio Hans Lucas

"'The Macarons' is an image taken from the 'Retreat in Retirement' series, a photographic project on the daily life in retirement homes. In this context, the photograph then takes on its full meaning: to capture beings at the end of their lives, where the time passes in the immortality of waiting..." © Clémence Losfeld, Studio Hans Lucas

"The Alabalik family lives in the district of Tarlabasi, one of the oldest but also poorest districts of Istanbul, just a few blocks from the main tourist artery Istiklâl. For several years, the district has undergone 'renovation' plans, which ultimately turned out to be a widespread gentrification of the whole neighborhood in order to create new hotels, shopping centers and luxury residences. Yarmur, at only 12 years old, is aware of the changes this will bring for the whole family, who received an eviction letter 2 weeks ago. They have 1 month to find a new place to live..." © Laetitia Vançon, Studio Hans Lucas

Anger. Paris, Boulevard du Montparnasse. May 17, 2016. "Us, Them. Images, a show. A cocktail, two cocktails, applause. Images between us and reality, images between them and us, between us all. Images-show, reality-image. All over. A cocktail, two cocktails, it leaves again. And chaos sets in. Real chaos, but too big, too much for us. Or we're too small for them, that's where it's beautiful. Us, Them. Fire and screams, we applaud a little. Reality there, which folds and unfolds to make the image, on stage so small. Click. Further away, some blood, we cry or we choke, behind us, we scream, we sing too—can't make sense of anything. Everything fades away again. We are there." © Rémy Soubanère, Studio Hans Lucas

The window cleaner. "A man at work, his gaze elsewhere. The veil of matter. Portrait in an instant, choreography of everyday life. I like this shift from reality to the imaginary." © Julien Benard, Studio Hans Lucas

"It is mid-afternoon. The weather is sunny. Travelling in the south of England, I am walking on Hayling beach. A sudden fog comes down on the beach, changing its atmosphere dramatically. A feeling of strangeness. I take a photograph of this family as I walk past. A few minutes later, the fog disappears, as fast as it came." © Jérôme Lorieau, Studio Hans Lucas

Tropical Mythology: Leda and the Swan. "Climb over freedom / Tame newness / Defuse the body." © Karen Paulina Biswell, Studio Hans Lucas

Portrait of two participants at the St Michel's Pardon in Erquy, Brittany, France. August 2013. From the series "Days Of Mercy." From the photographer: "After living abroad for several years in the United Kingdom, I decided to revisit my native Brittany and document the centennial tradition of Breton pardons. Mixed with religion, superstition and rites of pagan origins, Breton pardons continue to attract floods of pilgrims in search of redemption..." © Phil Le Gal, Studio Hans Lucas